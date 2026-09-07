Qatar to digitise sweetened drink registration process from November 1

Qatar will introduce a new electronic process for registering sweetened drinks from November 1, 2026.

Under the new system, analysis certificates will be submitted through the Dhareeba platform, eliminating the need for taxpayers to upload them manually, Qatar’s General Tax Authority (GTA) said, in a statement carried by the country's news agency.

The process will begin with taxpayers submitting their product registrations on Dhareeba. They will then send product samples to laboratories accredited by the Ministry of Public Health and registered with the GTA for testing.

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Once the laboratory approves the product, its test results and analysis certificate will be automatically transferred to Dhareeba, removing the need for taxpayers to upload the documents manually.

The GTA said the direct electronic integration will reduce paperwork, improve the accuracy of submitted information and speed up the product registration process.

The move comes as Qatar expands its excise tax on sweetened drinks. The GTA said the new system is part of its wider efforts to improve digital services and strengthen coordination between government agencies.