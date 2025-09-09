Qatar says 'situation safe' after Israeli strikes on Hamas in Doha

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar]

After explosions rocked Doha in Israel strikes on Hamas, Qatar has confirmed that "the situation in safe," in a statement by the country's Ministry of Interior.

Specialised teams are carrying out their tasks, and the security forces, civil defence, and other relevant authorities immediately responded to the incident, according to the Qatar News Agency.

Qatar's ministry also called on the public to obtain information from official sources.

Videos on social media showed plumes of smoke, and Qatari residents described scenes of chaos unfolding, with people too afraid to step outside as the blasts were heard.

UAE officials have condemned the attack, and expressed full support for Qatar. Tuesday’s strikes came as negotiators in Doha prepared for yet another ceasefire proposal.

Meanwhile, Qatar called the strikes a "flagrant violation" of international laws as well as a "serious threat" to those in the country. Several Gulf countries, including Jordan and Kuwait also condemned the attack, and Saudi said "all its capabilities are at Qatar's disposal" to support the nation in all measures it takes.