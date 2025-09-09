Qatar residents describe panic after Israel strikes targeting Hamas in Doha

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar]

Residents in Qatar have described scenes of chaos and panic on Tuesday as Israel launched strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha. Videos shared on social media showed people running through the streets while thick plumes of smoke rose in the distance.

One UAE resident said her family members in Qatar “felt the ground shake” beneath them.

“We felt the ground shake beneath us from the force of the explosion is what my cousin told me” Dubai resident Reem told Khaleej Times. She said her family members assured her that they were safe and stable, as they live in the Al Gharafa area. The explosion occurred in The Pearl, which is far from them.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to Qatar News Agency, security forces, civil defence, and other relevant authorities immediately responded to the incident and took the necessary measures to contain its consequences and ensure the safety of residents and the surrounding areas.

Busy afternoon

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Qatar asked citizens to 'shelter-in-place' following the attack. Doha resident and parent, Ruchi Saxena, whose child studies at the American School of Doha, said that is was “very scary at the moment” and that there was sheer chaos as people “rushed to collect their children from school” or tried “to get home as quickly as possible”.

“The blasts happened right in the heart of the city, and since Doha isn’t that big, the whole community is on edge,” she said. "I heard several explosions around, but never in my wildest dreams did I imagine they could be bomb blasts. People living in and around West Bay felt their houses shaking. They thought it was an earthquake until the smoke went up and people started watching the news. Our school has instructed us to shelter in place, and many families are still inside, taking refuge in the gym.”

Filipino expat Pat Garido, a long-time resident of Qatar who lives near Ramada Signal, Doha, said the explosions were heard during a busy afternoon, when classes were about to end. “Parents immediately called schools, and there were immediate directives to send students home,” he said. “However, we did not hear any sirens and there were no emergency alert messages on mobile phones. People are awaiting for official directives from authorities.”

He also added that as soon as the explosions were heard, people began pouring out into the streets to see what was happening. “I checked on social media and learned IDF launched an attack on Hamas officials,” he added, noting that the incident “brought to memory the bombing by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards of Al Udeid Air Base evening of June 23 that resulted in the immediate closure of Qatari airspace.”

Panic spread

Mariam, a PR executive working at Palm Tower in West Bay, recounted the terrifying moments. “I was just about to log out when I suddenly heard a loud noise. At first, I thought it was a car accident in the parking lot or maybe some construction mishap nearby. But then a second, even louder explosion followed. That’s when everyone started to worry,” she said.

“Colleagues on the upper floors said they could see smoke coming from the direction of The Pearl Qatar,” she added. “None of us really knew what was happening until we read the first news alerts. Panic quickly spread in the building, and everyone just froze. People are too scared to step outside right now. We just want to be safe.”

One Qatari resident, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke of trying desperately to reach home amid the chaos.

Sumi, another resident living in Dhukkan, far from the city centre, said she and her husband were preparing for the days ahead. “We were just on our way to the grocery to stock up on some food,” she said. “We are a little worried about what will happen in the coming days, so we just want to be prepared.”

Watch a video of the explosions, here: