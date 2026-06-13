Qatar rejects US media report claiming damages at LNG facility were exaggerated

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Qatar's has strongly rejected the allegations published by a US newspaper that the country's energy production decisions were ever coordinated with Iran or intended to influence regional events.

A statement carried by Qatar News Agency dismissed the claims as entirely false and particularly implausible as Qatar was, at the time, responding to Iranian missile attacks targeting its territory.

The statement from Qatar's International Media Office emphasised that any suggestion that Qatar exaggerated damages to the Ras Laffan LNG facility or used them as a pretext for shutdowns is baseless.

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Following the outbreak of military operations, Qatari officials clearly stated that the declaration of force majeure on LNG contracts was made because staff safety could no longer be guaranteed.

The allegations are based on unreliable and fabricated sources aiming to undermine ongoing mediation efforts, damage Qatar's reputation, and negatively affect its strategic partnership with the United States of America, the statement added.

The Office highlighted QatarEnergy's established reputation for transparency, factual reporting, and avoidance of political agendas, firmly rejecting any insinuation that it intentionally distorted the basis for suspending operations or declaring force majeure.

The International Media Office also called on prestigious media outlets to uphold the highest journalistic standards, particularly on issues with global implications, adding that it is extremely regrettable that, in this case, the newspaper allowed itself to be used as a platform to advance a disinformation campaign led by parties seeking to undermine efforts to achieve peace in the region, thereby contributing to the dissemination of false claims without adhering to the standards of accuracy expected by its readers.