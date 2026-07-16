Qatar rejects Israeli media claims of military role against Iran

Qatar has strongly rejected some reports published by Israeli media alleging that the Gulf state agreed to participate in military action against Iran, calling the claims "false" and reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy and regional stability.

In a statement, Qatar's International Media Office said that these allegations are being circulated by individuals seeking to drag the state into the conflict, undermine its pivotal mediation role, and push the region toward further escalation and chaos.

In this context, it noted that Qatari officials have repeatedly affirmed since the beginning of the conflict that the state has not and will not participate in any military action against any neighboring country.

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The office further stressed that Qatar will not allow such misleading claims to undermine its ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. It will continue its good-faith efforts, in coordination with its regional and international partners, to reach a comprehensive and sustainable agreement that addresses the concerns of all parties involved.

The statement underscores Qatar's continued emphasis on mediation and diplomacy amis tensions in the region, with Doha positioning itself as a key facilitator of dialogue between opposing parties.