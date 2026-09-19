Qatar rejects Israeli media reports on Hamas aid, says Doha used as 'scapegoat’

Qatar stated it had no interest in becoming involved in Israel’s domestic politics but would not remain silent over what it described as false claims being used for political purposes

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 19 Sept 2026, 1:34 PM UPDATED: Sat 19 Sept 2026, 2:02 PM
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Qatar’s International Media Office has rejected reports in Israeli media alleging that humanitarian aid provided by Doha to Gaza was directed to Hamas, calling the claims 'categorically false' and fabricated.

Qatar stated that these reports by far right and political Israeli figures attempt to deflect attention from domestic political failures and portray Qatar 'as a convenient scapegoat'.

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In a statement issued on September 18, Qatar stressed that it had never provided money directly to Hamas, saying its humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including financial aid, food, medicine and fuel, was channelled through mechanisms coordinated with Israel and international partners.

The aid was provided by Qatar, while its delivery into Gaza was carried out by UN organisations in coordination with Israeli authorities.

The office said Qatar’s humanitarian support had previously received public backing from Israeli leaders and had been provided over several years under successive Israeli governments, with the involvement of Israeli security agencies.

“Any funding that may have reached Hamas outside these mechanisms had nothing to do with Qatar,” the statement stated.

The statement also said Israel’s far-right elements and political figures were using the allegations to divert attention from domestic political issues, noting that the campaign against Qatar had intensified as Israeli elections approach.

Qatar said it had no interest in becoming involved in Israel’s domestic politics but would not remain silent over what it described as false claims being used for political purposes.

Qatar re-emphasised that such allegations would not affect its support for Palestinians in need of humanitarian aid and reaffirmed its commitment to mediation and diplomacy to help end conflicts and promote lasting peace and security in the region.

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