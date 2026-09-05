Qatar rejects Iran’s justification for attacks, says civilian impact is ‘well-documented’

Qatar has rejected Iran’s claims that its attacks on Qatari territory were justified, saying Tehran’s arguments have no legal basis and do not absolve it of responsibility under international law.

In two letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the president of the UN Security Council, Qatar said Iranian attacks that began on February 28 violated the UN Charter.

The letters were delivered by Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, in response to a communication from Iran’s acting charge d’affaires to the UN.

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Qatar rejects Iran’s self-defence claim

Iran has argued that its actions were justified, including by invoking its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

In an official statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on September 4, Qatar rejected the argument, saying the conditions required to invoke self-defence had not been met.

Doha also cited UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which condemned Iran’s attacks and affirmed states’ right to defend themselves against armed attacks.

Qatar said Iran’s own reference to the UN General Assembly’s 1974 definition of aggression also undermined its position. The definition includes acts such as bombing another state’s territory, using weapons against another state and blockading ports or coasts.

Doha said these provisions applied to Iran’s missile and drone attacks on Qatar, as well as its actions affecting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar says Iran selectively quoted security report

Qatar has also rejected Iranian claims about the nature and impact of the attacks, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari accusing Tehran of selectively quoting a Qatari security assessment.

Al Ansari said the document cited by Iran was a safety and security risk assessment prepared for the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference. He stressed that it was neither a comprehensive factual record nor a legal assessment of the events.

'Selectively extracting' a sentence from that document while 'disregarding broader context' is misleading, the Qatari ministry spokesperson added.

He pointed out that the same document acknowledges direct attacks inside Qatar, including the March 18 attack on gas facilities in Ras Laffan, as well as the temporary closure of Qatari airspace and its impact on civilian life.

Qatar says civilian impact ‘well-documented’

Al Ansari said Qatar’s official records submitted to the UN provide a fuller account of the attacks.

Qatar’s letters dated March 1 documented Iranian missile launches over civilian, commercial and residential areas, which the government said caused damage and injured 16 people.

A further letter dated July 20 documented additional attacks that injured three people, including a child.

Al Ansari also described it as “regrettable” that the attack on Ras Laffan had been referred to as “alleged”, saying it had been formally documented in Qatar’s submissions to the UN.

He stressed that Qatar’s successful interception of Iranian missiles and drones did not diminish the seriousness of the attacks or absolve those responsible of accountability.

Qatar calls on Iran to respect navigation rights

Qatar also reiterated its call for Iran to respect freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as an established principle of international law.

Doha rejected Iran’s claims concerning the strait, saying they could not justify disrupting international navigation, threatening or attacking commercial vessels, or invoking self-defence.

Qatar said UN Security Council Resolution 2817 affirmed the rights of transport and commercial vessels under international law, as well as states’ right to defend their vessels against attacks.

The resolution also condemned actions or threats by Iran aimed at closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting international navigation or interfering with maritime traffic, as well as threats to maritime security in the Bab Al Mandab Strait.

Qatar seeks compensation

Qatar said Resolution 2817 condemned attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, as well as civilian casualties and damage to buildings.

In Qatari MoFA's statement, Doha said Iran is internationally responsible for the damage caused by its attacks and should provide compensation for the losses incurred.

Qatar said it was still assessing and documenting the damage and had reserved its right to seek compensation.

It also rejected Iran’s demand for compensation from Qatar, saying it attempted to reverse responsibility for the attacks.

Qatar says it is not a party to conflict

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari reiterated that the country is not a party to the regional conflict.

Rejecting Iran’s claims, he said attacks on Qatari territory were “clear violations of international law” and that no selective quotation or interpretation could change that.

Al Ansari said Qatar would continue its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability in the region.