Qatar slams new report claiming Doha funded Hamas, says it cites 'fabricated' documents

Qatar has rejected allegations in an article carried by The New Yorker magazine on September 19 stating that the Gulf state sent money to Hamas. Qatar, in a statement, said that the article "reads more like an amateur blog than a report from a reputable publication like The New Yorker," clearly rejecting the claims made in the piece.

This comes just days after Qatar refuted similar claims made in Israeli media that humanitarian aid provided by Doha to Gaza was directed to Hamas, calling the claims 'categorically false' and fabricated.

Clear evidence

According to the statement from Qatar, The New Yorker was provided before publication with 'clear evidence' that documents supporting its claim were false. It was also mentioned that other publications have tried to use these documents cited by the magazine before, but refrained once it was proved that they are fabricated.

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"(The New Yorker's) decision to proceed regardless is deeply concerning and raises serious questions about its editorial judgement and its willingness to intentionally amplify an ongoing campaign of disinformation targeting Qatar," said the statement.

Qatar said that it has 'strong evidence' of a misinformation campaign against Qatar that have been created and circulated by various groups, 'including elements of Israel’s far right'.

Money sent to Palestinians

Regarding the claims that Qatar sent money to Hamas, Doha said that the aid was sent to Palestinian civilians in Gaza through Israel.

"Nothing was delivered without Israeli involvement at every stage of the process," the statement said. "Qatar’s aid has been provided over many years under successive Israeli governments, with the involvement of Israel’s security agencies. If any funding reached Hamas, it had nothing to do with Qatar. In fact, responsibility would fall on Israel who oversaw the delivery, including under Bennett, Lapid and Netanyahu, and through the various agencies including Mossad and Shin Bet."

The statement goes on to say those behind the misinformation campaign are targeting Qatar in its role as mediator to prevent peace in the region, and to promote "chaos and division."