Ras Laffan blast: Qatari minister offers condolences to Indian, Pakistani envoys

Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, visited the Indian and Pakistani embassies in the Gulf state on Wednesday, to offer condolences on the tragic loss of nationals of the two Asian countries in the Barzan gas supply facility in Ras Laffan explosion eariler this week.

On June 21, 2026, a total of 13 people have been killed in the incident—one of the deadliest gas industry accidents in more than two decades. Among the dead, 12 are of Indian nationality. The incident occurred as workers were restarting operations following a previous shutdown. Sixty six people were injured, none with life-threatening wounds.

Al-Kaabi met with Shri Vipul, the Ambassador of India in Qatar and conveyed his personal and heartfelt condolences as well as those of everyone in the state of Qatar's energy sector to the Ambassador, the Government and the people of India," according to a statement released by QatarEnergy.

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The loss of innocent lives is a tragedy that touches all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives during this tragic incident. We pray for those who were injured Qatari Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi

Al-Kaabi made a similar visit to the Pakistani embassy in Doha, meeting with Ambassador Muhammad Aamer, to offer condolences on the Pakistani victim.

What caused the explosion at Ras Laffan?

Qatari authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion, which Al-Kaabi said was "an accident and not sabotage or hostile in nature", despite earlier Iranian attacks targeting energy facilities in the Gulf during the Middle East war.

The interior ministry had said a "technical incident" caused the explosion late on Sunday in the Gulf emirate's Ras Laffan industrial zone. The blast took place at a unit supplying gas to local firms and reverberated across the capital Doha.