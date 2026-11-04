Qatar Emir calls for rain prayer on November 5, to join worshippers in Lusail

Recent weather reports shared by Qatar's Meteorology Department showed chances of some rainy clouds

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Nov 2026, 7:38 PM
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Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has called for rain prayer (Istisqa) to be performed across the country on Thursday, November 5, the Amiri Diwan announced.

Sheikh Tamim will join crowds of worshippers in the morning prayer for rain at the Lusail prayer ground, it added.

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Recent weather reports shared by Qatar's Meteorology Department showed chances of some rainy clouds that may become thundery by the afternoon. Temperatures in the capital, Doha, remain in the 30s.

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Elsewhere in Gulf, worshippers gathered for a similar special prayer last month to ask God for rain in the UAE, following a call from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Istisqa prayer on October 9.

What is Istisqa prayer?

Known in Arabic as Salaat Al Istisqaa, rain prayers in Islam are a confirmed Sunnah, a term that refers to anything which Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) did himself. The faithful are generally urged to always be guided by the Sunnah and follow the footsteps of the prophet. However, these traditions are not a must.

Rain in Islam represents God's mercy. Supplicating to God for rain is generally more common in the Arabian Gulf region, given its arid nature and harsh summer conditions.

Rain prayers consist of two rak'ahs. A rak'ah is one complete unit of the Islamic prayer and it includes a sequence of movements and recitations.

It is recommended for anyone heading out to pray for rain to walk humbly and serenely, showing humility and supplication, hoping for the mercy grace and blessings of God.

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