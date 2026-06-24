Qatar arrests 25 for brawling in public after video goes viral

Qatar has arrested 25 people in relation to a public brawl that went viral on social media recently. Videos show men screaming and throwing chairs at each other in a public location.

The videos show people in what appear to be football jerseys, although it has not been confirmed if the brawl was related to a match. It was confirmed by The Ministry of Interior in Qatar that the incident took place at a restaurant in the Dafna area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry released a statement after the arrests, calling the incident "a breach of public security and order." It added that the individuals who were arrested are "of Arab nationality," without specifying the country or countries they were from.

The arrested have been referred to Public Prosecution in Qatar for further legal action.

The ministry urged the public to adhere to the laws and regulations and act responsibly. It warned that any behaviour that is deemed as disturbing the public order or compromising safety will be prosecuted as per the law.