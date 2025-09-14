  • search in Khaleej Times
Qatar PM urges global community to punish Israel for 'crimes'

He added that Israel's "practices" will not stop Doha's mediation efforts with Egypt and the US to end the war in Gaza

Published: Sun 14 Sept 2025, 6:59 PM

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani urged the international community on Sunday to "stop using double standards" and punish Israel for what he described as its "crimes".

He added that Israel's "practices" will not stop Doha's mediation efforts with Egypt and the US to end the war in Gaza.

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting on the eve of an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic leaders organised by Qatar after Israel carried out an unprecedented air strike on Hamas leaders in Doha.