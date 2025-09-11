Watch: Qatar PM calls Netanyahu 'narcissist' after Doha strikes in CNN interview

On Tuesday, September 9, Israel carried out airstrikes on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, in an act that escalated its military action in the Middle East and drew widespread condemnation from UAE, other Gulf countries and the European Union.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu warned Qatar to either expel Hamas officials or "bring them to justice. Because if you don't, we will." He also accused Qatar of providing safe haven and financing to Hamas, according to Reuters.

Qatar's foreign ministry has condemned what it described as Netanyahu's "explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Netanyahu is fully aware that the hosting of the Hamas office took place within the framework of Qatar's mediation efforts requested by the United States and Israel," the ministry added, a statement that was repeated by the Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani as spoke to CNN about the strikes.

He said that everyone knew about the Hamas office, and that the US and Israel had asked for it to be set up, and were using it as a way to communicate with Hamas about Gaza "for years".

"There is a very minimum level of manners and ethics," he said in his interview. "This has crossed it."

He let out a sigh of disbelief as he said, "Honestly I have no words to express how enraged we are from such an action."

"This is state terror," he said. When asked if Qatar felt betrayed, he replied in the affirmative.

Killing hope for hostages

The Qatar PM shook his head as he told the interviewer that on the morning of the attacks, he had met one of the hostages' families. He said that he was carrying a message from them — that their only hope of getting their family member back home was this mediation that Qatar was carrying out.

"I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages," he said.

When asked about Netanyahu's threat to bring to justice Hamas and Qatar, whom he accused of harbouring terrorists, the Qatar PM replied that the Gulf country does not accept "such a threat coming from someone like Netanyahu".

"He needs to be brought to justice. He's the one who's wanted (by) the ICC." He pointed out the irony of the fact that Netanyahu has broken "every international law", and so does not have the right to "lecture the world about the law".

'Barbaric action'

When asked whether he thought Netanyahu was a narcissist, the Qatar PM replied that it was the only explanation he could think of for the Israeli PM's actions. He continued that "no human mind can just absorb" the act of striking Hamas leaders who had arrived for mediation talks.

"You know, we were thinking that we are dealing with civilized people," he said. "That's the way we are dealing with others. And the action that he took, it's very like... I cannot describe it, but it's a barbaric action."

Watch the clip here: