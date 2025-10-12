  • search in Khaleej Times
Qatar PM offers condolences after 3 Qatari diplomats die in Egypt car crash

Following the accident, the Qatari embassy in Cairo said two others were wounded and were receiving necessary medical treatment at Sharm el-Sheikh hospital

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 9:05 PM

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has offered his condolences on the death of three Qatari diplomats in a car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh.

"Sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased members of the Amiri Diwan who passed away while in Sharm El Sheikh on official duty," he wrote on X.

"We ask Almighty God to shower them with His vast mercy, grant them eternal rest in His spacious paradise, and bless their families with patience and solace, "he added, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Early on Sunday, three employees of Qatar's Amiri Diwan died in a car crash near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city, the Qatar embassy in Cairo said.

The embassy said two others were wounded and were receiving necessary medical treatment at Sharm el-Sheikh hospital.

Following the tragic incident, condolences poured in from Gulf leaders like UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. GCC has also issued a statement offering condolences to Doha.

The accident came a few days after officials from Qatar, Turkey and Egypt participated in indirect talks in Sharm el-Sheikh earlier this week that led to the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

The Egyptian city is set to host a global summit on Monday aimed at finalising the agreement.