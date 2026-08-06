Qatar launches online permit for travellers with controlled medicines

Travellers are advised to submit their application at least five working days before their travel date

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 6 Aug 2026, 8:25 PM
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Qatar has launched an electronic system for travellers bringing in or taking out controlled medicines from the country, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) announced on Wednesday.

The platform will ensure passengers arriving in or departing from Qatar can apply for a permit to carry controlled medicines for personal use, track the status of their application, and receive the permit electronically.

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The digital system, created by the Ministry of Public Health, is expected to help speed up procedures, while maintaining the highest standards of pharmaceutical control and ensuring safe use of controlled medicines.

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The platform can be accessed through the authority's website.

The health authority has also issued a guidebook for the new system, explaining all the steps, including the list of controlled medicines.

How to apply

To apply for the electronic permit, users have to access the electronic system through the National Authentication System, submit the application, and attach the required documents, most notably a valid prescription.

The application will then be reviewed by the Department of Pharmacy and Drug Control at the Ministry.

The permit will then be issued in accordance with the approved regulatory requirements and controls. Travellers are advised to submit their application at least five working days before their travel date.

Applications submitted by travellers are approved or rejected within three working days after all requirements have been met.

Medication details to provide

Travellers must provide the following details regarding their medications while applying for the form.

  • Diagnosis

  • Active ingredient of the medicine

  • Pharmaceutical dosage form

  • Duration of the prescription

  • Concentration

  • Pack size

  • Quantity

  • Trade name

Applicants must also submit the following supporting documents regarding their medicines.

  • Copy of QID/Passport

  • Medical prescription

  • Medical report

  • Photos of the medication

Important things to remember

The permit letter will be valid for 90 days from date of approval, and the traveller must utilise this permit within this given time frame to enter Qatar.

If the permit is not utilised, it will expire, and the patient will have to obtain a new permit letter by submitting a new application.

The patient has the option to withdraw the application, and once it is withdrawn, he/she will not be permitted to travel using the same application and must obtain a new permit approval by submitting a new application.

The permit must be printed and carried along with the original medical prescription and medical report during travel.

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