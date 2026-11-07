Qatar dismisses 'misleading' claims US, Iran failed to reach deal, says talks ongoing

Qatar has denied reports circulating online that the country's prime minister and foreign minister said the United States and Iran had failed to reach an agreement, describing the claims as "false and misleading".

In a statement, Qatar's International Media Office said the remarks had been deliberately distorted and that both sides were continuing to work towards a deal.

The office described the spread of such claims as "deeply irresponsible", saying they were being circulated by fake social media accounts seeking to undermine diplomatic efforts and push the region towards further escalation.

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It added that those spreading the claims stood to benefit from continued war and instability in the region.

Qatari mediators remain in close coordination with Washington and Tehran to support ongoing negotiations, the statement added.

Qatar's mediation efforts

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said mediation efforts between the US and Iran were ongoing to prevent tensions in the region from escalating further, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

He said the US administration remained open to finding a solution even after the midterm elections, indicating that Washington's interest in reaching an agreement remained unchanged, Reuters reported.

Al-Thani said significant progress had been made in the negotiations and expressed confidence that a settlement could be reached.

"We cannot wait to reach a perfect agreement; we hope to reach a good agreement," he said.

Since September, Iran has been pushing a seven-day proposal, which Trump has so far rejected. The plan calls on Washington to lift its blockade of Iranian ports, unfreeze Iranian assets and approve an Iranian-backed route through the Strait of Hormuz, in exchange for reopening the contested waterway.