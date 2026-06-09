Qatar-born residents, children of Qatari mothers can now apply for National Service

Qatar's Ministry of Defence has announced that eligible children of Qatari mothers and individuals born in the country can now join their National Service programme. Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, issued the ministerial decision permitting a broader participation in National Service.

According to the announcement, applicants must be at least 18 years of age and either be born in Qatar or be the child of a Qatari mother. Candidates are also required to have a good conduct record and must not have been convicted of crimes involving dishonesty or breach of trust unless they have been legally rehabilitated.

Additional eligibility requirements include being medically fit, successfully passing the admission interview, holding a valid Qatari residence permit, and not having been previously dismissed from service.

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The move reflects the ministry's ongoing efforts to expand opportunities for eligible residents and increase participation in National Service among qualifying members of society.

The move also clarifies eligibility criteria for those not previously obligated to serve, marking a significant step towards expanding participation in national duty.

Requirements

The applicant must be either born in the State of Qatar or be a child of a Qatari mother.

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have good conduct and reputation, and must not have been convicted of a crime involving dishonesty or breach of trust, unless rehabilitated by law.

Must not have been previously dismissed from service.

Must be medically fit.

Must successfully pass the admission interview.

Must hold a valid Qatari residence permit.

How to Apply

The Ministry of Defence encouraged interested and eligible individuals to submit their applications through its official website (www.mod.gov.qa) by accessing the recruitment section.

Visit the Ministry of Defence website Click on the “Recruitment” option

Required Documents