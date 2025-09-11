Qatar to hold funeral for officer killed in Israeli strikes in Doha

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has announced that a funeral prayer will be held on Thursday, in the aftermath of the Israeli strikes in Doha that killed at least six people, including the son of Hamas leader and a member of the Qatari security forces.

The funeral for Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed Al Hamidi Al Dosari will be held on Thursday afternoon, September 11, 2025, said the ministry in a statement. It will happen after the Asr prayer.

The funeral will be at Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Wahab Mosque, and the deceased will be laid to rest in Mesaimeer Cemetery.

The ministry says that it "extends its sincere condolences and sympathy" to the families of the deceased. It concluded by saying that it will "continue to take all necessary measures to preserve lives and property."

The surprise strikes by Israel, who aimed to kill Hamas leaders who were in Doha for mediation talks, has received widespread condemnation from UAE, other Gulf countries and the European Union. Although Qatar is still willing to mediate in the Israel-Hamas conflict, it has warned that this act, called by the Qatar Prime Minister as 'barbaric', will set negotiations back and make it difficult for Israel to get its hostages back.