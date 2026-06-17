Qatar investigates food poisoning case, shuts down restaurant after multiple reports

Qatar addressed a recent case of food poisoning in the country on Wednesday, with the Ministry of Public Health clarifying it had shut down the restaurant linked to the cases.

After receiving a number of reports, the authority immediately took precautionary measures and shut the suspected restaurant from last Sunday for a period of 15 days.

The ministry also collected food samples and carried out necessary laboratory tests and analyses, in addition to completing the health assessment of the restaurant staff.

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Investigation work is currently underway, along with follow-up of the laboratory results for the food samples and staff, completion of all related health procedures, analysis of results, and the taking of any necessary measures on that basis.



The authority affirmed its commitment to legal regulations governing the announcement of violating food establishments, which stipulate that the names of establishments may not be published until the violation has been conclusively proven and final decisions have been issued in their respect.

Measures taken at the suspicion stage remain precautionary and are intended first and foremost to ensure public safety, it added.

The community has been urged to exercise accuracy and to share information only through official and approved sources. In case of any enquiries or to report any observations related to food safety, they must contact the Unified Health Sector Contact Centre on 16000.