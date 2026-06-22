Qatar factory explosion in Ras Laffan leaves 54 injured, 18 missing, authorities say

Ministry of interior reassured the public that there had been no hazardous leak or release of substances posing a threat to public safety

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 22 Jun 2026, 7:19 AM
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An explosion at a factory in Qatar injured 54 people and left 18 missing, the Gulf state's interior ministry said Monday.

A "technical incident" caused the blast on Sunday in Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial zone, the ministry said, adding that authorities were searching for the missing.

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State-owned firm QatarEnergy said the blast occurred "during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility".

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The interior ministry described the incident as an "internal explosion", adding in a later statement that a "technical malfunction" was to blame.

"A total of 54 people were injured in the incident that occurred at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City", the ministry posted on X on Monday, adding that authorities were searching for 18 missing people. 

It also reassured the public that there had been no hazardous leak or release of substances posing a threat to public safety.

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