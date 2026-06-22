Qatar factory explosion in Ras Laffan leaves 54 injured, 18 missing, authorities say

An explosion at a factory in Qatar injured 54 people and left 18 missing, the Gulf state's interior ministry said Monday.

A "technical incident" caused the blast on Sunday in Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial zone, the ministry said, adding that authorities were searching for the missing.

State-owned firm QatarEnergy said the blast occurred "during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility".

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The interior ministry described the incident as an "internal explosion", adding in a later statement that a "technical malfunction" was to blame.

"A total of 54 people were injured in the incident that occurred at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City", the ministry posted on X on Monday, adding that authorities were searching for 18 missing people.

It also reassured the public that there had been no hazardous leak or release of substances posing a threat to public safety.