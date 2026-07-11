Qatar extradites fugitive wanted by Interpol, FBI over transnational organised crime charges

Qatar's Ministry of Interior emphasised that the action was carried out in accordance with national legislation, international agreements, and established legal mechanisms

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 11:54 AM
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Qatar has extradited an Asian national wanted by US authorities on multiple serious criminal charges related to transnational organised crime, the country's Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced.

According to the MOI, the wanted individual was referred to the Public Prosecution, which completed the required legal procedures and issued a decision to extradite him to the competent US authorities in line with applicable laws and procedures.

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The ministry emphasised that the action was carried out in accordance with national legislation, international agreements, and established legal mechanisms.

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The extradition was carried out as part of a joint security operation involving Qatar’s Ministry of Interior, the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with coordination through the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

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