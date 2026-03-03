Qatar extends all entry visas for 1-month period amid airspace closures
Those who incurred violations and fines on entry visas prior to February 28 have been urged them to first settle the prescribed reconciliation fine for the period of overstay
- PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 8:25 AM
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]
Qatar announced on Tuesday, March 3, it would be extending entry visas of all categories for one month from Saturday, February 28 onwards amid airspace closures due to the ongoing Israel-US-Iran attacks.