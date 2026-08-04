Mediator Qatar says efforts 'ongoing' for Iran-US diplomatic solution

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Mediating nation Qatar said on Tuesday that efforts for a diplomatic solution between the United States and Iran were ongoing but that there were no direct talks between the sides planned.

"We can confirm that the efforts are still ongoing with all parties," foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari told reporters at a regular briefing.

He said that negotiations were focused on "a short-term resolution that would help us reignite the talks and go back to the mediation efforts in their totality".

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US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had agreed to continue to pursue talks with Iran at the request of regional countries but that Tehran had a "last chance" in negotiations.

The talks are focused on the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said, and the vital waterway could open "literally by tomorrow".

"Our focus right now is on lowering escalation, reopening the strait, and reopening the door for diplomacy between the parties," Al Ansari said.

"We are hopeful that if we can get a resumption of the talks anytime soon, we'll be able to push forward towards a major deal," he added.

Iran's foreign ministry denied on Monday that negotiations with Washington were taking place.

Qatar, a key intermediary in talks between Iran and the United States, had previously refused to enter negotiations under Iranian fire.

However, the Gulf emirate has played a more active role in negotiations recently, alongside mediator Pakistan and traditional mediator Oman.

"Qatar, Pakistan and now Oman are all working together," Al Ansari said.

"We are coordinating very closely with the Omanis to facilitate the talks between both sides and exchanging ideas and exchanging drafts between both sides," he added.