Qatar says Israel seeking 'scapegoat', denies election interference allegations

Qatar has denied allegations of interfering in Israeli elections or funding activities intended to influence their outcome, calling out what it says is a "disinformation campaign" by some Israeli politicians.

Calling the claims "ridiculous and dangerous", the country's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said it was an attempt to drag Qatar into Israeli political disputes, which the Gulf nation would not accept.

The accusations are a way to "shift attention" away, trying to use Qatar as a "scapegoat" for political failures of some Israeli politicians, Al Ansari said, adding that Israel would be better off "undoing the damage they have created in the region", and focusing on their own voters and people's lives.

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Al Ansari called out a series of allegations, responding: "If these claims were to be believed, Qatar would apparently own all of Israel".

They accuse Qatar of buying off Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli political left and now, in this latest campaign, the Arab vote. If these claims were to be believed, Qatar would apparently own all of Israel. Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson of Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The "repeated invocation" of Qatar in Israeli electoral rhetoric reveals an "excessive obsession" with our country, the spokesperson added, reiterating that the Gulf country has no involvement in Israel’s political or electoral competition.

Speaking about the Israeli government that emerges from the elections, he said it must engage "seriously and honestly on the Palestinian issue, and respect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and an independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

The Israeli government which will be formed must also uphold international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, Al Ansari said.

The Qatari spokesperson said the allegations, however, will not distract from the nation's role as a mediator, diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, support for the Palestinian people, or commitment to a just and comprehensive peace and regional stability.

The nation will continue working with regional and international partners to resolve ongoing conflicts through diplomacy, but "will not remain silent while Qatar’s name is exploited to serve electoral agendas or narrow political interests," Al Ansari said.