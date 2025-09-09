Qatar condemns 'cowardly' Israeli attack targeting Hamas officials in Doha

Qatar has launched an investigation after Israel launched an attack in Doha targeting Hamas officials.

Condemning the 'cowardly' Israeli attack, Qatar said this attack is a flagrant violation of all international law and investigation ongoing on highest level.

Al Jazeera television, citing a Hamas source, said the attack targeted Hamas Gaza ceasefire negotiators. Several blasts were heard in Qatar's Doha on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.

Israel media, citing a senior Israeli official, said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Khalil al-Hayya, its Gaza chief.

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in the capital, an eyewitness said.