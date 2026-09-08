Qatar condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's civilian, economic sites

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Qatar on Tuesday, September 8, condemned Houthi attacks on civilian and economic sites in the Saudi Arabian cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, which injured several civilians, including women and children.

Yemen’s Houthis targeted several sites in the Kingdom, including energy-sector facilities in the southern region. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said the attacks sparked fires at several locations and temporarily disrupted some operations.

Qatar also criticised the "continued targeting of commercial ships in the Red Sea", saying the attacks threaten the safety and freedom of international maritime navigation.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks are "dangerous escalations" that endanger civilians, violate Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, and pose a serious threat to the security and stability of the region.

The ministry called on the international community to take action against the attacks and ensure the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722 on the security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

It said freedom of navigation through international waterways is protected under international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Qatar also expressed its support for Saudi Arabia and its right to take measures to protect its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

The ministry said Saudi Arabia’s security is closely linked to Qatar’s security and the wider security of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

It also wished those injured in the attacks a speedy recovery.