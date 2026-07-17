Child injured by falling shrapnel in Qatar; Bahrain, Kuwait respond to attacks

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Qatar's Ministry of Interior said security authorities and Civil Defence teams activated emergency response procedures following the Iranian attack that targeted the country early on Tuesday.

The ministry said one child was injured by falling shrapnel from interception operations and is receiving the necessary medical treatment.

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It urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and warned against sharing rumours or unverified photos and videos, saying doing so could result in legal action.

The ministry added that security authorities remain on high alert and continue to work around the clock to ensure public safety and maintain the normal operation of services.

In neighbouring Bahrain, sirens sounded twice overnight as authorities urged residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

Kuwait's army said it responded to hostile missile and drone threats during the early hours of Tuesday as well.

It said any explosions heard were caused by air defence systems intercepting incoming targets and urged the public to follow official safety and security instructions.

This comes after the US military said late on Thursday that it had completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran, carried out on the orders of US President Donald Trump, marking the sixth consecutive night of American attacks.