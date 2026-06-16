Qatar says 'cautiously optimistic' US-Iran deal will lead to regional security

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Qatar, a key negotiator in the deal to end the war between the US and Iran, said on Tuesday it believed the agreement could deliver security to the Middle East.

"We are cautiously optimistic that the signing of the memorandum of understanding will lead to the next phase of regional security through the talks that will take place on the nuclear programme and on other issues," foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari told reporters at a regular press briefing.

On Monday, Tehran and Washington announced a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict, which broke out on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran and engulfed the Middle East.

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Qatar had previously refused to enter negotiations under Iranian fire as Tehran launched an unprecedented aerial bombardment against Gulf states in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes.

However, the Gulf emirate has appeared to play a more active role in negotiations in recent weeks alongside mediator Pakistan.

Al Ansari confirmed both Pakistani and Qatari officials would be present for the formal signing of the memorandum on Friday.

Declining to comment on the contents of the deal, the spokesman urged "regional dialogue" after the accord is inked if trust with Iran is to be rebuilt.

"I can't say that we are returning to business as usual in our region with our neighbours... there is a lot of need for dialogue and for agreement over how to guarantee the security of our region," he said.