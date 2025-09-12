  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Sep 12, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 20, 1447 | Fajr 04:46 | DXB partlycloudy.png33.3°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

With US support, UN Security Council condemns strikes on Qatar

US backing for the Security Council statement, which could only be approved by consensus, reflects Trump's unhappiness with the attack ordered by Netanyahu

Published: Fri 12 Sept 2025, 9:22 AM

Top Stories

Save Dh3,500 on iPhone 17: UAE retailers offer deals, zero interest on instalments

Save Dh3,500 on iPhone 17: UAE retailers offer deals, zero interest on instalments

Dubai's '90-day notice' rule to curb sudden teacher exits, ensure classroom stability

Dubai's '90-day notice' rule to curb sudden teacher exits, ensure classroom stability

Where you can meet Dubai's viral robot and why it is different from seeing a video

Where you can meet Dubai's viral robot and why it is different from seeing a video

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned recent strikes on Qatar's capital Doha, but did not mention Israel in the statement agreed to by all 15 members, including Israel's ally the United States.

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with the attack on Tuesday, escalating its military action in what the United States described as a unilateral attack that does not advance US and Israeli interests.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Qatar suspends Talabat services for a week for 'misleading' consumers

thumb-image

Dubai stays top global choice for executive nomads

thumb-image

New France PM Sebastien Lecornu to take office amid protests

thumb-image

Oracle surges on AI cloud growth as customers race to secure computing capacity

thumb-image

UAE: Protect children from war trauma, urges Sheikha Jawaher

 

“This strike sends a message that should echo across this chamber. There is no sanctuary for terrorists, not in Gaza, not in Tehran, not in Doha. There is no immunity for terrorists,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon told a Security Council meeting on the attack.

“We will act against the leaders of terror wherever they are hiding.” The United States traditionally shields its ally Israel at the United Nations. US backing for the Security Council statement, which could only be approved by consensus, reflects President Donald Trump's unhappiness with the attack ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar. They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar," read the statement, drafted by Britain and France. The widely condemned Doha operation was especially sensitive because Qatar has been hosting and mediating negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

"Council members underscored that releasing the hostages, including those killed by Hamas, and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority," the Security Council statement read.

'Undermining any prospect of peace'

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani accused Israel of trying to derail efforts to end the war in Gaza by attacking Hamas leaders in Doha, but pledged to continue its mediation efforts. "Attacking our territories while we were busy with negotiations has uncovered the intention of Israel. It is trying to undermine any prospect of peace. It is trying to perpetuate the suffering of the Palestinian people," he told the council. "It also shows that extremists that rule Israel today do not care about the hostages. This is not a priority."

Pakistan also questioned whether the release of hostages held by Hamas was a priority for Israel.

“It is evident that Israel, the occupying power, is bent on doing everything to undermine and blow up every possibility of peace,” Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad told the council.

'An opportunity for peace'

Acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea said: "It is inappropriate for any member to use this to question Israel's commitment to bringing their hostages home.” She largely repeated Trump’s statement on the attack, telling the council that the strikes do not advance US or Israeli goals, but - “notwithstanding the unfortunate nature of this incident” - it could serve as an opportunity for peace.

Algeria voiced its disappointment that the Security Council statement was not stronger.

“Violence breeds violence. Impunity breeds war. Silence in the international community, and of this very Security Council, fuels chaos,” Algeria’s UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama told the council. “This very council remains constrained, unable even to name the aggressor, to qualify aggression as a violation of international law.”

An October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel triggered the war in Gaza. Hamas killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and about 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. More than 64,000 people, also mostly civilians, have since been killed during the war in Gaza, according to local health authorities.