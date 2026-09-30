Qatar to allow use of drones in designated areas during certain times

Qatar banned the use, operation and launch of drones nationwide in March in the wake of the regional crisis stemming from the US-Iran war

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 30 Sept 2026, 8:20 AM
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Qatar's interior ministry said it would permit the use of drones in designated areas and within set permitted times starting on Tuesday, according to a statement.

Qatar banned the use, operation and launch of drones nationwide in March in the wake of the regional crisis stemming from the US war on Iran.

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