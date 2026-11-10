Qatar adds Umm Al Houl port, Dukhan Air Base airport to entry-exit points

With the new additions, Qatar now has 12 official exit and entry locations

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Nov 2026, 11:38 AM
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Qatar has designated two additional entry and exit points under a new decision issued by the Minister of Interior, adding a maritime port and an air base airport to the country's list of authorised points.

The decision issued on November 8 amended certain provisions of the Minister of Interior Decision No. 37 of 2023, which specifies the designated entry and exit points for Qatar.

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Under Article 1 of the new decision, Umm Al Houl Base Port has been added as the sixth point under the section on maritime entry and exit points.

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Meanwhile, Dukhan Air Base Airport has been added as the fourth point under the section on air entry and exit points.

Article 2 states that all relevant authorities must implement the decision, each within its respective jurisdiction.

The decision came into force from November 9, 2026, the official gazette said. With the latest additions, Qatar now has 12 officially designated exit and entry locations across seaports, land ports and airports.

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