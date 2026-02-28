All public events, gatherings suspended in Qatar amid Iranian missile strike

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Qatar has suspended all public events, gatherings, and entertainment activities at hotels and tourism establishments until further notice, citing public safety concerns, a Reuters alert stated.

In a circular issued on Saturday, Qatar Tourism said the decision applies to all tourism and hospitality venues across the country. It also halted all Ramadan tents and iftars, which hotels and tourist venues typically host for companies, government entities and the public during the holy month of Ramadan. The measure has been taken as a precautionary step in the interest of public safety.