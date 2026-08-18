Prophet's birthday 2026: Four Gulf countries announce public holidays

To celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), four Gulf countries have announced a public holiday, giving residents and citizens a chance to celebrate the religious occasion.

The Prophet’s birthday is traditionally observed on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, in many Muslim-majority countries, including those in the Gulf.

In the UAE, it will fall on Tuesday, August 25, this year as the new Hijri month started on August 14, after the crescent moon was spotted earlier this month.

Here are the public holidays announced in the Gulf this month:

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UAE

Friday, August 28, 2026 was announced as a holiday for public and private sectors this year. This makes it a three-day weekend for UAE employees who enjoy Saturday and Sunday as official days off every week. Public sector employees in Sharjah already get Fridays off as part of their usual weekends.

While the birthday of Prophet falls on a Tuesday, the corresponding public holiday has been transferred to Friday, August 28, by the cabinet. Except for Eid holidays, the UAE Cabinet may, by issuing a resolution, move any of the public holidays to the beginning or end of the relevant week on which the concerned event falls.

This is in accordance with Article 2 of the Cabinet Resolution No. (27) of 2024 concerning the Public Holidays in the State (the 'Cabinet resolution no. 27 of 2024').

Oman

The Sultanate will celebrate the Prophet's birthday on Thursday, August 27, which will be a public holiday. This will create a three-day weekend.

Kuwait

Government entities in Kuwait will celebrate the Prophet's birthday on Thursday, August 27. The decision gives government employees a three-day weekend, with the holiday falling immediately before the regular Friday-Saturday weekend.

Bahrain

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister issued a circular regarding the holiday commemorating the Prophet's birthday for the year 1448AH.

Tuesday, August 25, will be a public holiday in the Kingdom.