Three prisoners escape Kuwait jails; public urged to be safe, report whereabouts

Their information has been circulated to all border entry and exit points in the country to prevent them from fleeing abroad

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 1 Jun 2026, 4:47 PM
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Three inmates have escaped from Kuwait prisons, the Ministry of Interior announced on Monday, June 1, urging caution to the public.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, ordered the formation of an immediate investigation committee after the prisoners escaped correctional institutions in the country.

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Their information has been circulated to all border entry and exit points in the country to prevent them from fleeing abroad.

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The three escapees are: Hassan Salem Al-Rashidi (Kuwaiti), Ahmed Mohammed Qata (Non-Kuwaiti) and Ali Manahi Al-Subaie (Kuwaiti).

The minister directed that all necessary measures be taken promptly and instructed the General Department of Criminal Investigation and all relevant security sectors to act swiftly to apprehend the escapees.

The security authorities urged everyone to exercise caution and avoid any dealings with the escaped inmates, with the public also requested to immediately report any information related to them by calling the emergency number 112.

Legal action will be taken against anyone proven to have assisted, sheltered, or concealed the escapees, the ministry said in its statement.

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