Oman police rescue 15 after boat collides with navigation buoy in Musandam

Oman Police rescued and evacuated 15 individuals from a boat after an accident occurred on water.

The boat collided with a navigation buoy at the entrance to Khasab Port in Oman's Musandam Governorate. The individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

After the evacuation, they were then transferred to Khasab Hospital to receive the necessary medical care.

The rescue operation was carried out by the Royal Oman Coast Guard Police, under the leadership of the Musandam Governorate Police.