Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Madinah

The decision has raised concerns about the moral implications and potential complicity in Israel's military actions
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Madinah on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Upon his arrival at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, he was received by Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Region, and several other officials.
This is his first visit since forming a coalition government in February. He is on a three-day visit.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
During the visit, PM Shehbaz is expected to meet Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ANI reported.
ALSO READ:
The decision has raised concerns about the moral implications and potential complicity in Israel's military actions
Dina Boluarte’s lawyer says police searched under the carpets at the presidential palace, and found approximately 10 nice watches
The fire had broken out in a part of the facility in Bekasi just outside the capital that was used to store expired ammunition
The government terminated contract with the Macao Jockey Club following the company's request citing operational challenges
Al Kambar 786 was southwest of the Yemeni island of Socotra on March 28 when it was reported to have been boarded by nine pirates
'We cannot share more information at this time,' announced police on X, formerly Twitter
The 16-year-old has benefited from a pioneering CAR T therapy called tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
Greek media have dubbed the trained nurse, a "modern-day Medea" after a figure in Greek mythology who murders her sons after their father leaves her for another woman