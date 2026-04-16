Pakistan steps up Middle East diplomacy as PM visits Qatar, Saudi Arabia

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Pakistan's prime minister, the key mediator in the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, met Qatar's ruler on Thursday during a push by Islamabad for a second round of peace talks between Washington and Tehran.

Shehbaz Sharif's office said he had discussed with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani "the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the Middle East".

The Qatari ruler praised Pakistan's role and, according to the Pakistani statement, the pair also voiced support for "de-escalation efforts and enhancing international coordination to ensure the security and stability of the region, particularly ensuring the maintenance of smooth flow of energy supply chains".

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Early in the war, which was sparked in late February by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Qatar was forced to suspend liquefied natural gas (LNG) production because of Iranian attacks on key energy infrastructure.

Qatar, a key mediator with the US and Egypt in the Gaza war which ended in October, has in recent years played a role mediating with Iran alongside Oman.

However, Doha has repeatedly dismissed the possibility of mediation with Tehran after it came under attack on February 28.

Pakistan PM meets Saudi Crown Prince

Sharif visited Saudi Arabia on April 15, during which he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah.

He said in a post on X, "I conveyed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Kingdom and expressed my deep appreciation of its patience and restraint, under the sagacious leadership of His Royal Highness, in these challenging times.

"I also shared recent developments related to Pakistan’s peace efforts which helped facilitate the US–Iran ceasefire and historic peace talks in Islamabad. I reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to advancing its efforts to encourage both the US and Iran towards an agreement aimed at lasting peace and stability in the region."

The Pakistani premier was later due in Turkey, the last stop in a four-day tour which comes on the heels of high-level talks between US and Iranian delegations in Islamabad last weekend.

The talks in Pakistan failed to reach an immediate agreement to permanently end the war in the Middle East following the start of a two-week ceasefire on April 8.