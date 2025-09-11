Look: Pakistan PM visits Doha to express solidarity with Qatar after Israeli strike

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Qatar on Thursday to show solidarity with the Gulf nation after an Israeli airstrike in Doha targeted senior Hamas leaders.

The visit comes two days after the unprecedented strike, which killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, sparking widespread international condemnation.

In a post on X, the Pakistan PM wrote, "I visited Doha today to express Pakistan's strong solidarity and support with my dear brother the Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the resilient brotherly people of Qatar after Israel’s heinous attack on Doha on September 9.

He added, "Pakistan has strongly condemned this blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity. I assured HH the Amir that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Qatar in this grave hour."

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the trip was a “gesture of solidarity and regional unity” in response to the “cowardly” attack, which struck residential areas in Doha. The statement added that the visit underlines Pakistan’s steadfast support for Qatar's sovereignty and its commitment to peace and stability in the West Asia region.

Sharif emphasised that Israel’s ongoing aggression in the Middle East, driven by its arrogance, must be stopped, and the Muslim Ummah needs to unite its ranks to counter Israeli provocations. He appreciated Qatar’s responsible and constructive role in mediating efforts for peace in Gaza.

At Qatar’s request, Pakistan had called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss recent developments in the Middle East.

Sharif also welcomed Qatar’s decision to host an extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on September 15 and said that Pakistan has expressed its willingness to co-sponsor and co-organise this summit with the OIC.

On Tuesday, September 9, Israel carried out airstrikes on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, in an act that escalated its military action in the Middle East and drew widespread condemnation from UAE, other Gulf countries and the European Union. Hamas said the attack missed all its top negotiators, though five Hamas members were killed including the son of exiled Gaza chief Khalil Al Hayya.

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was among the first regional leaders to visit Qatar on Wednesday, in a show of solidarity and support.

To decide on their response, Qatar will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit next Sunday and Monday to discuss the Israeli attack on Doha, according to an invitation by Qatar's news agency.