  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 28, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 6, 1447 | Fajr 05:06 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.2°C

Pakistan PM, Saudi Crown Prince meet in Riyadh, discuss electrical interconnection project

The two leaders launched an economic cooperation framework between the two countries to strengthen trade

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 3:10 PM

Top Stories

Sharjah tenants to get full fine exemption, 50% fee relief for expired leases

Sharjah tenants to get full fine exemption, 50% fee relief for expired leases

UAE: 2 girls saved from drowning at Mamzar Beach; Sharjah authority honours rescuer

UAE: 2 girls saved from drowning at Mamzar Beach; Sharjah authority honours rescuer

Dubai: 48 barbers set Guinness World Record with a beard trim every 19 seconds

Dubai: 48 barbers set Guinness World Record with a beard trim every 19 seconds

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to launch an economic cooperation framework between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, based on the common economic interests of the two countries, and affirming their mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment relations to serve their common interests, according to a joint statement that was issued.

Recommended For You

Dubai’s real estate market surges in H1 2025, powered by premium communities

Dubai’s real estate market surges in H1 2025, powered by premium communities

Watch: Dubai launches drone delivery route through Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque

Watch: Dubai launches drone delivery route through Nad Al Sheba Grand Mosque

Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane: Abu Dhabi fans furious after UFC 321 Main Event ends in No Contest

Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane: Abu Dhabi fans furious after UFC 321 Main Event ends in No Contest

Ras Al Khaimah’s Innovation City becomes world’s first AI-powered free zone

Ras Al Khaimah’s Innovation City becomes world’s first AI-powered free zone

Delhi turns to cloud seeding to spur rain, curb pollution

Delhi turns to cloud seeding to spur rain, curb pollution

 

The framework includes discussing a number of qualitative projects in the economic, trade, investment, and development fields that will contribute to supporting cooperation between the governments of the two countries, enhancing the pivotal role of the private sector, and increasing trade exchange between the two countries in priority sectors, including energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture, and food security, the statement read.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The two countries are currently studying a number of joint economic projects, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding between them for the electrical interconnection project between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, in addition to signing a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of energy between the two countries.

This framework comes as an extension of the two countries' efforts to consolidate the bonds of fraternal relations between them, and an affirmation of their shared vision towards building a sustainable partnership in various economic, trade, and investment fields in a way that achieves the aspirations of the leaders of the two countries and their brotherly peoples, and serves their common interests. The leaders of the two countries also look forward to holding a meeting of the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council.