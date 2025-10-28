Pakistan PM, Saudi Crown Prince meet in Riyadh, discuss electrical interconnection project

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to launch an economic cooperation framework between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, based on the common economic interests of the two countries, and affirming their mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment relations to serve their common interests, according to a joint statement that was issued.

The framework includes discussing a number of qualitative projects in the economic, trade, investment, and development fields that will contribute to supporting cooperation between the governments of the two countries, enhancing the pivotal role of the private sector, and increasing trade exchange between the two countries in priority sectors, including energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture, and food security, the statement read.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The two countries are currently studying a number of joint economic projects, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding between them for the electrical interconnection project between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, in addition to signing a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of energy between the two countries.

This framework comes as an extension of the two countries' efforts to consolidate the bonds of fraternal relations between them, and an affirmation of their shared vision towards building a sustainable partnership in various economic, trade, and investment fields in a way that achieves the aspirations of the leaders of the two countries and their brotherly peoples, and serves their common interests. The leaders of the two countries also look forward to holding a meeting of the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council.