Pakistan embassy in UAE, Saudi Arabia resume passport processing service

The mission in UAE on April 29 announced that services were suspended due to technical and maintenance reasons

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 5 May 2026, 11:26 AM UPDATED: Tue 5 May 2026, 11:48 AM
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The Embassy of Pakistan in the UAE on Tuesday (May 5) announced that the passport processing service at its premises has been resumed. All applicants can now visit the embassy to apply for a new passport or renewal of the travel document starting May 5, the mission noted.

The embassy on April 29 announced that the passport processing service at its premises was currently suspended due to technical and maintenance reasons.

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It urged all Pakistanis in the country to either apply for their passports online or wait till further instructions from the Embassy. "The community will be informed immediately on resumption of the service," it further clarified in a post on X.

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The Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia also announced that passport services in the Kingdom have also resumed starting May 5. Applicants can now visit the mission for passport-related manners.

In an earlier announcement, the embassy in the UAE Capital, Abu Dhabi said that it will be closed on Friday, May 1, 2026, on the occasion of "Labour Day". The embassy reopened on Monday (May 4).

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Qatar announced on Sunday (May 3), that the passport processing service at its premises have been suspended until further notice.

In a post on social media platform X, the embassy said the temporary suspension is due to technical issues at Passport Headquarters in Islamabad.

"The resumption of passport services will be announced on our social media platforms. We apologise for the inconvenience," the embassy said.

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