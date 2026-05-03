Pakistan embassy in Qatar suspends passport processing service until further notice

The Embassy of Pakistan in Qatar announced on Sunday (May 3), that the passport processing service at its premises have been suspended until further notice.

In a post on social media platform X, the embassy said the temporary suspension is due to technical issues at Passport Headquarters in Islamabad.

"The resumption of passport services will be announced on our social media platforms. We apologise for the inconvenience," the embassy said.

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Earlier this week, the Pakistan in embassy in the UAE also announced a temporary suspension of passport processing services due to technical and maintenance reasons.

The mission advised Pakistani nationals in the country to either apply for their passports online or wait till further instructions from the Embassy. "The community will be informed immediately on resumption of the service," it said in a post on X.

In an earlier announcement, the embassy in the UAE Capital, Abu Dhabi said that it will be closed on Friday, (May 1, 2026), on the occasion of "Labour Day". It will re-open on Monday (May 4, 2026).