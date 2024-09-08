E-Paper

Over 22,000 residency, work and border violators arrested in a week in Saudi Arabia

Eleven people involved in transporting, sheltering, or employing violators were also arrested

Web Desk
Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 11:28 AM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that 22,021 individuals were arrested for immigration violations during raids across the country last week.

The arrests occurred between August 29 and September 4 as part of joint security campaigns by security forces and other government agencies. The breakdown of arrests includes:


  • 14,508 individuals for violating the residency law
  • 4,511 for violating the border security law
  • 3,002 for violating the labour law

Additionally, 998 people were apprehended while attempting to cross the border into Saudi Arabia, with 39 per cent being Yemeni nationals, 60 per cent Ethiopian nationals, and 1 per cent from other nationalities. Another 41 individuals were arrested while trying to leave the Kingdom illegally.

Eleven people involved in transporting, sheltering, or employing violators were also arrested. Currently, 15,108 expatriates—13,996 men and 1,112 women—are undergoing legal procedures. Of these, 5,917 were referred to their diplomatic missions for travel documents, 2,249 were directed to complete travel reservations, and 11,242 were deported.

The Ministry warned individuals facilitating illegal entry, transportation, or shelter of unauthorised persons could face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to SAR 1 million, and confiscating vehicles and properties used in these activities.

The public is urged to report any violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

