Over 1.8 million pills, 7.5kg drugs seized: Kuwait foils major smuggling attempts

Kuwait's customs authorities have thwarted attempts to smuggle large amounts of narcotics from abroad and arrested a man who tried to infiltrate the country by hiding in a car's trunk.

Four narcotics parcels coming from various countries were seized by the authorities, the country's Ministry of Interior said on Sunday. They contained 550 grams of marijuana, 37,000 capsules of Lyrica, 780 narcotic capsules and 7.5 kilograms of hashish.

At Terminal 1 in Kuwait International Airport, customs officers also thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1,200 tramadol pills and 210 grams of marijuana.

Additionally, the Northern Ports Customs Department at Shuwaikh Port foiled an attempt to smuggle approximately 1.8 million captagon pills that were hidden inside pieces of furniture.

At the Al Nuwaiseeb border crossing, customs officers also foiled an attempt by a man to infiltrate Kuwait by hiding in the trunk of a car.