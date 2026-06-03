One killed, several injured in Kuwait after Iran targets airport, civilian facilities

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One person was killed in an Iranian attack targeting civilian facilities in Kuwait, including the international airport and diplomatic missions, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The statement did not specify which diplomatic missions were damaged.

The strike marks an escalation for the Gulf country, which had seen relative calm since a ceasefire in the Iran war was announced on April 8. Iran had launched a salvo of missiles and drones at Kuwait — a close U.S. ally — as well as at other Gulf states.

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The early morning attack on Kuwait International Airport injured several people and forced authorities to divert flights, the state news agency reported. The attack caused "severe damage" to the airport's Terminal 1 building, it said, citing the General Civil Aviation Authority.

Kuwait Airways said it would reschedule its Wednesday flights. Shortly afterwards, the civil aviation authority said the country's flagship carrier had resumed flights from Terminal 4, after evaluating damage and taking safety measures.

Earlier, the U.S. military said two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart mid-flight, while three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by U.S. and Bahraini forces.

A further wave of Iranian drones targeting U.S. forces in Kuwait failed to hit their intended targets, Central Command said in a post on X, adding that Iranian ballistic missiles fired toward regional neighbours did not strike their targets.

In response, US forces carried out strikes on Qeshm Island and intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.