Oman busts bid to smuggle endangered reptile through Muscat airport

Omani environmental authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle an endangered Omani spiny-tailed lizard at Muscat International Airport.

According to the authority, officials caught a suspect attempting to smuggle the Omani spiny-tailed lizard (Uromastyx thomasi), a species classified as endangered and listed under the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Environment Authority said. The attempt violated Oman's law regulating trade in wild species. Legal action was taken against the suspect under the country's legislation.

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The Environment Authority urged the public to comply with laws protecting wildlife and warned against trading or harming wild species. It stressed that anyone found violating these laws could face legal accountability.

In Oman, anyone caught illegally trading, smuggling or harming protected wildlife could face criminal prosecution, including imprisonment, fines and confiscation of the animals under Oman's wildlife protection laws.

For smuggling endangered wildlife, such as the Omani spiny-tailed lizard, offenders may face imprisonment of up to 7 years in serious cases. They may also face substantial fines depending on the offence. For example, the law provides fines ranging from RO2,000 to RO5,000 for certain wildlife trade violations involving invasive species. Executive regulations allow administrative penalties such as fines up to RO1,000, licence suspension, or cancellation for regulatory breaches. Authorities may seize or confiscate wildlife specimens and take legal action.

Recently, an abandoned, unidentified suitcase led to one of the most unusual wildlife seizures recorded at the Dubai International Airport.

When the suitcase with no visible markings was spotted at the airport, Dubai Customs officers acted on risk indicators and observations from routine screening. After opening, inspectors discovered hundreds of live animals concealed inside.

The seizure included 129 lizards, 36 scorpions, eight snakes and 50 frogs, bringing the total number of recovered animals to 223. Authorities believe several of the species may be protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).