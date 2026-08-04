Omani citizen dies after vehicle overturns in accident; 4 others injured

An Omani citizen lost their life in a traffic accident after their vehicle overturned and veered off the road.

The Police Aviation unit then carried out an operation to transfer the mortal remains of the man from the Haima Hospital to the Wilayat of Bidbid.

The accident occurred in Al Ghaftain 3 on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road. The accident also left four other citizens injured. The injured were transported by Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority vehicles to Nizwa Hospital and Khoula Hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment.

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Earlier, four Omani citizens were killed in a road accident that took place after their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer (truck with a trailer) and overturned in the Nimr area.

The Royal Oman Police Air Wing transported the bodies of the victims from the Wilayat of Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands to the Wilayat of Jalan Bani Bu Ali.

Two other people injured in the crash were taken to Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah, where they are receiving medical treatment. Authorities have not released details about the condition of the injured or the circumstances that led to the collision

The authority has time and again urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, comply with traffic regulations and adhere to posted speed limits.

The Royal Oman Police urged all road users to drive cautiously, adhere to traffic regulations, observe the speed limits set for each road, ensure they are well-rested before travelling, and avoid using mobile phones while driving.