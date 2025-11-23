  • search in Khaleej Times
Omani authorities arrest 2 men for meth possession with the intent to sell

Legal procedures are being completed against the two individuals

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 2:09 PM

Sheikh Mohammed approves record Dh302.7-billion Dubai budget for 2026–2028

Lost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a replacement in 30 minutes

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

Two individuals of Asian nationality were arrested in Oman for possession of large quantities of crystal meth with the intent to traffic. Legal procedures are being completed against them.

The Royal Oman Police reported that the arrest of the individuals toook place in the Wilayat of Barka, carried out by the Directorate for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic substances, in cooperation with the South Al Batinah Governate Police Command.

Sheikh Hamdan approves architectural identity; Dubai divided into 6 zones

How UAE residents avail half price on flights, hotels with this date-shift hack

Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

Air India announces more Canada routes as codeshare agreement reinstated

Natuzzi Italia honoured Dubai Design Week as the region’s top destination for design innovation

In October 2025, Oman's Royal Police have had success in combatting narcotics trafficking in the Sultunate. This includes a case of arresting five members of Asian nationality, who were suspected to be members of an international gang involved in smuggling drugs into the country,preparing them for re-smuggling to other countries, and trafficking part of them within the country and another case an arab man has been arrested in Oman in possession of over 24 kilograms of narcotic drugs.