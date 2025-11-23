Omani authorities arrest 2 men for meth possession with the intent to sell

Two individuals of Asian nationality were arrested in Oman for possession of large quantities of crystal meth with the intent to traffic. Legal procedures are being completed against them.

The Royal Oman Police reported that the arrest of the individuals toook place in the Wilayat of Barka, carried out by the Directorate for Combating Drugs and Psychotropic substances, in cooperation with the South Al Batinah Governate Police Command.

In October 2025, Oman's Royal Police have had success in combatting narcotics trafficking in the Sultunate. This includes a case of arresting five members of Asian nationality, who were suspected to be members of an international gang involved in smuggling drugs into the country,preparing them for re-smuggling to other countries, and trafficking part of them within the country and another case an arab man has been arrested in Oman in possession of over 24 kilograms of narcotic drugs.