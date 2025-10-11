  • search in Khaleej Times
Oman authorities issue warning, advisory ahead of weather conditions

An alert, earlier issued by the nation's Met Department, said that Oman could expect heavy rainfall on Saturday from 2pm till 10pm, Oman time

Published: Sat 11 Oct 2025, 5:17 PM

Oman Police has issued an advisory for residents informing them of how they can deal with upcoming weather conditions, including heavy rainfall.

An alert, earlier issued by the nation's Met Department, said that the Oman could expect heavy rainfall on Saturday. The alert has been issued from 2pm till 10pm, Oman time.

Oman Police has said in their advisory:

  • Do not attempt to cross valleys (wadi streams)

  • Maintain a safe distance and avoid sudden stops

  • Use windshield wipers regularly for clear visibility

  • Reduce your speed to ensure safety

Expected weather conditions

Due to the impact of a low-pressure system over the Sultanate of Oman, convective rain is expected over the northern governorates, with potential thundercloud activity over Al Batinah North and South, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, and Al Buraimi governorates.

Rainfall amounts are expected between 20–60 mm, which may cause flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

In addition, the weather is expected to affect the northern parts of Al Sharqiyah North and South and Al Wusta governorates, particularly from the Wilayat of Masirah, with rainfall amounts between 10–30 mm.

Light to moderate rain of 5–10 mm is also expected over some coastal areas of Muscat, accompanied by active winds that may cause reduced horizontal visibility.

The Civil Aviation Authority urges everyone to exercise caution, avoid crossing valleys during rainfall, and stay away from low-lying areas.

Key warnings

  • Heavy rain expected between 20–60 mm

  • Flash floods likely in valleys and low-lying areas

  • Strong, gusty winds between 15–35 knots (28–64 km/h)

  • Reduced visibility during thunderstorms