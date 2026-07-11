Oman warns content creators against chasing, filming wild animals in Dhofar

The Environment Authority urged the public to comply with regulations governing interactions with wildlife

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 4:37 PM
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Oman's Environment Authority has issued a warning to content creators after detecting several cases of people chasing and filming wild animals in their natural habitats in Dhofar Governorate without obtaining the required permits.

The authority said such behaviour is irresponsible and can have serious consequences for wildlife. It explained that pursuing animals causes them stress, frightens them, disrupts their natural behaviour, and increases the risk of accidents and injuries involving both animals and people. These actions also harm the ecological balance and disturb wildlife in their natural habitats.

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Dhofar is the most biodiverse region in the Arabian Peninsula, famous for the Khareef season that transforms its mountains into lush cloud forests. It is home to rare species like the critically endangered Arabian leopard, Arabian gazelles, Nubian ibex, and hundreds of bird and reptile species.

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The Environment Authority urged the public to comply with regulations governing interactions with wildlife. It stressed that photographing or pursuing wild animals without prior authorisation is a violation of the Natural Reserves and Wildlife Conservation Law, issued under Royal Decree No. 6/2003, as well as its executive regulations.

The authority added that it will coordinate with relevant agencies to monitor content that violates these rules and take legal action against offenders to protect wildlife and preserve Oman's natural environment.

The advisory comes as Dhofar's annual Khareef (monsoon) season attracts thousands of tourists and content creators eager to capture the region's lush landscapes and wildlife.

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