2 dead in Oman: Uranus Star bottled water contains amphetamine

After two people died from drinking 'Uranus Star' bottled water, a brand from Iran, Oman authorities issued a public warning, and recalled the product.

The available quantities were seized, and laboratory testing of samples revealed that the product contained "amphetamine," which was proven to have been deliberately introduced into some of the product's packages.

Oman's Ministry of Agriculture, Empowerment and Water Resources, through its Food Safety and Quality Centre, destroyed all quantities, including their operational batches and production dates, and issued an official warning to consumers.

Authorities also imposed a ban on the import of all types of bottled water from Iran, as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of residents.

Deaths from drinking contaminated water

The two deaths after the water contamination incident involved an Omani citizen and an expat. An Omani woman meanwhile has recovered after receiving medical treatment.

The citizen, who was in critical condition for two days before his death, passed away on October 1, after being hospitalised along with his family. The expat woman died on September 29.