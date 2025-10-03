  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:55 | DXB weather-sun.svg36°C

2 dead in Oman: Uranus Star bottled water contains amphetamine

Authorities also imposed a ban on the import of all types of bottled water from Iran, as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of residents

Published: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 2:17 PM

Top Stories

Man arrested in Dubai for running illegal hair transplant 'clinic'

Man arrested in Dubai for running illegal hair transplant 'clinic'

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh30,000 after filming woman without her consent

UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh30,000 after filming woman without her consent

After two people died from drinking 'Uranus Star' bottled water, a brand from Iran, Oman authorities issued a public warning, and recalled the product.

The available quantities were seized, and laboratory testing of samples revealed that the product contained "amphetamine," which was proven to have been deliberately introduced into some of the product's packages.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Liverpool lose to Galatasaray in Champions League, Chelsea beat Mourinho's Benfica

thumb-image

UAE: Road closure announced on Jabal Hafeet Street

thumb-image

10 factors driving the current boom in Dubai real estate

thumb-image

UAE: Driverless pods with 10 passenger capacity to hit Abu Dhabi streets by year-end

thumb-image

Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani at Bvlgari India event

 

Oman's Ministry of Agriculture, Empowerment and Water Resources, through its Food Safety and Quality Centre, destroyed all quantities, including their operational batches and production dates, and issued an official warning to consumers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities also imposed a ban on the import of all types of bottled water from Iran, as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of residents.

Deaths from drinking contaminated water

The two deaths after the water contamination incident involved an Omani citizen and an expat. An Omani woman meanwhile has recovered after receiving medical treatment.

The citizen, who was in critical condition for two days before his death, passed away on October 1, after being hospitalised along with his family. The expat woman died on September 29.